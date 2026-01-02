Drugs recovered from four

The police have recovered narcotics from various locations and apprehended four accused.

Advertisement

According to information, the police of Bullowal apprehended an accused during a patrol in the area and recovered a large quantity of banned tablets from him. The accused has been identified as Rinkle, a resident of Nasrala.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police of Garhshankar apprehended Pawan, a resident of Balachaur, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Banga, and recovered 12 bottles of liquor from them. Further, the Mukerian police apprehended Aman Gill, a resident of Khanpur, and recovered a large quantity of banned tablets from him.