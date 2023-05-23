Drugs seized, two smugglers nabbed

Hoshiarpur, May 22
The district police have arrested two smugglers from different places and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from them. The Mahilpur police arrested a smuggler and recovered 15 grams of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Avinash Chander, alias Sabi, a Mugowal village resident. According to the police, the accused had recently returned after serving a 10-year sentence in a case. Whereas the Mehtiana police arrested Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Bhatrana village, and recovered 35 gram of intoxicant powder from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26