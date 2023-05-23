Drugs seized, two smugglers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 22

The district police have arrested two smugglers from different places and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from them. The Mahilpur police arrested a smuggler and recovered 15 grams of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Avinash Chander, alias Sabi, a Mugowal village resident. According to the police, the accused had recently returned after serving a 10-year sentence in a case. Whereas the Mehtiana police arrested Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Bhatrana village, and recovered 35 gram of intoxicant powder from him.