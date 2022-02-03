Drugs, valuables worth Rs1.32 crore seized in Nawanshahr since Jan 8

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 2

The civil and police administration have seized drugs and valuables worth Rs 1.32 crore since imposition of the model code of conduct came into force in the state for the Assembly elections on January 8.

The details were disclosed to general observer IAS Officer Amod Kumar, police observer IPS Officer Ravi Shankar Chhabi and expenditure observer IRS officer Jayshankar Parkash Upadhyay, who reviewed the election process in the district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum- District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal told them that joint teams had seized poppy husk, heroin, tablets injection, illicit liquor and other valuables worth Rs 1.32 crore.

Sarangal detailed them about the arrangements made by the administration for free and fair Assembly elections. He said the district administration had evolved a well-planned strategy to ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner. He said elaborate arrangements had already been put in place for ensuring the elections were held in a free and fair manner.

The Deputy Commissioner said the teams of officers had already been appointed to keep a stern vigil over the strict enforcement of the model code of conduct in the three Assembly segments.

Apprising the officials concerned about the complaints filed by the residents, he said out of the total 78 complaints received on cVIGIL, 64 have been found factually correct. He also informed them that the district had 208 vulnerable booths on 125 vulnerable locations in these Assembly elections.

The observers have also been informed that the vulnerability mapping of each Assembly segment has been done collectively by civil and police officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said 96 per cent of licensed weapons had already been deposited with local police stations. She said as many as 484 non-bailable warrants had been executed so far.