'Drunk' Jalandhar ASI goes on the rampage

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

In an effort to combat addiction-related issues in Punjab, the police have initiated a series of community meetings across cities and villages. However, a recent incident in the city highlights a disturbing contradiction within their ranks.

Jaspal Singh, an ASI-rank police officer posted at the Police Lines here, went on a rampage under the influence of alcohol, causing significant chaos and damage. He went on a destructive spree, hitting and damaging three vehicles with his Bolero SUV.

The rampage began with two vehicles falling victim to his ‘erratic’ driving, followed by a collision with a parked car in a private hotel’s parking lot. The owner of the parked car, who had just left it there 15-20 minutes earlier, to attend a meeting, was stunned to discover the wreckage upon returning.

Police authorities, meanwhile, swiftly responded apprehending ASI Jaspal Singh and escorting him to the police station. It was followed by a medical examination at the Civil Hospital.

When taken to the Civil Hospital, an intoxicated ASI Jaspal Singh was questioned about the chaos and he provided conflicting explanations, at one point attributing his behaviour to the recent loss of his young son and his subsequent alcohol consumption.

The SHO, Navi Baradari, Ravinder Singh, said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against ASI Jaspal Singh.

“We are awaiting the results of samples taken during his medical examination. As no formal complaint has been received from the car owners, so no FIR has been registered yet,” he added.