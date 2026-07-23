‘Drunk’ man held after ‘eve-teasing’ incident in Phagwara

Tension briefly gripped Model Town in Phagwara on Thursday after a middle-aged man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reportedly misbehaved with two young women outside Shri Geeta Bhawan Mandir and later entered the temple premises, triggering concern among devotees and temple authorities. Prompt police intervention averted any untoward incident, and the accused was taken into custody. The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS in this regard, while the accused has been sent to the Civil Hospital for a dope test. According to police sources and eyewitnesses, the accused has been identified as Ashish Bagga of Phagwara. He allegedly arrived outside Shri Geeta Bhawan Mandir in a white car, and began teasing women passing through the area. Two young women, allegedly targeted by the accused, reportedly entered the temple premises to protect themselves, following which the accused also entered the temple compound in an attempt to follow them.

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A police uniform and few sharp weapons were recovered from the vehicle of the accused, the police said.

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