Drunk youths attack dhaba owner, booked

Jalandhar, April 23

An altercation took place at a dhaba near the bus stand late last night. The dhaba owner, Sonu, suffered serious injuries in the incident. Reports indicate that a group of inebriated youths assaulted the dhaba owner and hit him on his head repeatedly with a sharp object. The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was shifted to the Civil Hospital. The incident was reported to the police post at the bus stand.

Sonu, proprietor of the dhaba, said he was at his establishment till late last night. A group of youths reached there after the closing hours and asked for dinner. He refused to give them dinner, which angered the youths. The situation took an ugly turn as the youths resorted to physical violence. One of the suspects was wielding a sharp object.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects called their associates to the spot, resulting in a brawl. The father of the dhaba owner also sustained injuries during the melee. Sonu alleged that the suspects not only beat him up and his father, but also took away Rs 10,000 from the premises before fleeing the spot.

The police claimed that efforts were on to identify and apprehend the suspects.

