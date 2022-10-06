'Drunken' youth creates ruckus in market, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 5

High drama was witnessed on Wednesday night after an IPS officer objected to ruckus created by a youth at PPR market here.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 9 pm when the IPS officer with other police personnel on duty saw a youth creating a ruckus by parking his car in the middle of road, inconveniencing commuters.

Sources said the officer asked him to leave but he started hurling abuses at the cops, and even allegedly tried to manhandle him.

A police official said, “The youth, identified as Akhil Sharma, was allegedly in an inebriated condition, and misbehaved with the senior police officer. He has been arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC.”