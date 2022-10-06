'Drunken' youth creates ruckus in market, held

Jalandhar, October 5
High drama was witnessed on Wednesday night after an IPS officer objected to ruckus created by a youth at PPR market here.
According to sources, the incident occurred around 9 pm when the IPS officer with other police personnel on duty saw a youth creating a ruckus by parking his car in the middle of road, inconveniencing commuters.
Sources said the officer asked him to leave but he started hurling abuses at the cops, and even allegedly tried to manhandle him.
A police official said, “The youth, identified as Akhil Sharma, was allegedly in an inebriated condition, and misbehaved with the senior police officer. He has been arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...