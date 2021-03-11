Dry Day: 2,854 containers checked in 540 houses

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 6

With the onset of the summer season, Friday was observed as a dry day as part of a series of awareness raising activities for the prevention of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.

During door-to-door visits by Anti-Larva Wing and Multipurpose Health workers of the Health Department, the water stored in coolers, pots, rooftops, fridge trays, etc, was destroyed and people were asked to keep them completely dry to prevent the spread of these diseases and so that the mosquito larvae could be eradicated.

In urban areas, teams of the Health Department checked 2,854 containers in 540 houses in connection with the dry day and out of these larvae were found in 8 containers which were destroyed on the spot.

The health workers also sensitized the people to prevent malaria and dengue. They said one could avoid these diseases by wearing full sleeves, using mosquito repellent creams and taking good care of hygiene during the day to prevent mosquito bites.

They appealed to the residents of the city to extend full cooperation to the teams of the Health Department conducting the survey.