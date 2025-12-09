DSP suspended for misconduct

In an order issued by the Special DGP (ANTF), Babandeep Singh, DSP (Headquarters), Hoshiarpur, has been suspended for indiscipline and misconduct during a course. Babandeep Singh was deputed to Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala, for a course from November 17 to 22.

During this period, a complaint was received regarding his indiscipline and misconduct. After an investigation, the allegations were found to be true, and the DSP was suspended. The order also stated that his conduct had brought disrepute to the police department.

