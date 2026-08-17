DSSD School contingent declared best at Independence Day function in Jalandhar

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, a grand march past featuring various contingents was held under the leadership of Parade Commander Atish Bhatia during a district-level function at the local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium today.

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The Devi Sahai SD Senior Secondary School (DSSD) Senior Secondary School contingent, led by Platoon Commander Rajat Yadav, was declared the best contingent. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police contingent was led by Platoon Commander Inspector Ashok Kumar, while the District Punjab Police contingent was led by Platoon Commander ASI Santosh Kumar. The District Punjab Police Women Wing contingent was led by Platoon Commander SI Gurpreet Kaur, the PRTC Jahan Khelan contingent by Platoon Commander ASI Daljit Kaur and the Punjab Home Guards contingent by SI Kuldeep Singh.

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The Second Punjab Battalion NCC boys’ contingent was led by Platoon Commander Prabhjot Singh, while the girls’ contingent was led by Under Officer and Platoon Commander Riya. The Lyallpur Khalsa Senior Secondary School boys’ contingent was led by Platoon Commander Rijul, and the girls’ contingent by Platoon Commander Payal. The Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, contingent was led by Platoon Commander Kashish. The occasion also featured a magnificent performance by the CRPF band, led by Band Master SI Hem Raj.