DTDC fined ₹15,000 by Consumer Forum for deficiency in service

The Kapurthala District Consumer Forum has imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on DTDC Courier Services for failing to provide proper service to a woman customer after a parcel was not delivered on time and was eventually returned to her. The forum found the courier company guilty of service deficiency.

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According to a complaint filed before the forum, complainant Riya Arora runs a business of manufacturing artificial nails and supplies her products to customers through courier services. On May 17, 2024, she prepared a customer order for delivery to Jalandhar. The following day, she booked the parcel at the DTDC office located in the Kamalia Khalsa High School building and paid ₹70 for the service for which she received a receipt.

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Despite several days passing, the parcel was not delivered to the mentioned address. Arora contacted the courier company multiple times, but no solution was provided. Later, the company’s manager asked her to collect the undelivered parcel along with the refund of the courier charges. When questioned, he cited the delivery boy’s illness as the reason for the delay.

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Distressed by the situation, Arora sent the parcel through another courier service, causing inconvenience both to her business and to the customer. She then filed a complaint in the consumer forum through Advocate Mukul Arora.

After the hearing, the forum comprising President Rajesh Bhatia and Members Rajita Sareen and Kanwar Jaswant Singh concluded that the DTDC had failed to provide adequate courier service. It directed the company to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for mental and physical harassment and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs, totalling ₹15,000 to the complainant.