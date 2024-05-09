DTF burns effigy of Education Minister

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 8

Irked over the non-resolution of problems related to teachers, the Democratic Teachers Front Unit, Garhshankar, under the leadership of Sukhdev Dansiwal, burnt the effigy of the Education Minister in front of the court premises. DTF state general secretary Mukesh Kumar said the Education Minister has been giving assurance on the important demands of teachers in the meetings but after that no action was taken. He raised the injustice meted out to Narendra Bhandari and Ravinder Kamboj. Computer teachers were not being merged in the Education Department by giving them the sixth pay commission under PICTIS, he added.