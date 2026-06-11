DTF flags acute shortage of principals in govt schools in state

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has flagged a severe shortage of principals in government senior secondary schools across Punjab, stating that Jalandhar has a vacancy rate of over 67 per cent — far higher than the state average of 57.75 per cent.

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According to data compiled by the union, 1,113 of the 1,927 sanctioned principal posts in government senior secondary schools across Punjab are lying vacant. The union said the shortage has left many schools functioning without regular principals and forced the Education Department to rely on additional charge arrangements.

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The problem is particularly severe in several districts. SBS Nagar has only 7 principals against 52 sanctioned posts, Mansa 10 principals against 73 sanctioned posts, Taran Tarn has 16 principals against 77 posts and Barnala has 10 principals against 47 sanctioned positions.

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Digvijay Pal Sharma, DTF Punjab president, said the vacancies expose a gap between the government's claims of educational transformation and the situation on the ground.

"Since coming to power in 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party government has made tall promises regarding education and health. However, despite repeated claims of a 'Sikhya Kranti', a large number of principal posts continue to remain vacant," he said.

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Sukhwinderpreet, a DTF representative in Jalandhar, said instead of filling posts, the department has been assigning additional charge of multiple schools to the available principals.

"In many cases, one principal is handling three to five schools. In two Shahkot blocks, only one principal is posted against eight to 10 sanctioned positions. Similarly, despite having five government senior secondary schools, Lohian Khas block does not have a single regular principal," he said.

DTF district secretary Avtar Lal said, "Amid the absence of regular principals, senior teachers are often asked to head schools while continuing their teaching responsibilities. In Nurmahal block, there is no regular principal in any government senior secondary school. In Goraya Block-I, only seven principals are posted against 14 sanctioned posts, while Goraya Block-II has just three principals against 14 posts," he said.

He further stated that this creates administrative difficulties in managing school funds, approving bills, processing salaries and arrears, besides affecting academic supervision and overall school administration.

The DTF has demanded that the state government fill vacant principal posts at the earliest through recruitment and promotions to ensure effective academic and administrative functioning of government schools.

Situation worst in SBS Nagar

SBS Nagar has only 7 principals against 52 posts

Mansa 10 principals against 73 posts

Taran Tarn has 16 principals against 77 posts

Barnala has 10 principals against 47 positions