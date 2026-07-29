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Home / Jalandhar / DTF flags 'neglect' of school sports, seeks dedicated budget

DTF flags 'neglect' of school sports, seeks dedicated budget

Seeks immediate appointment of Deputy Director (Sports)

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:53 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Govt school students paly a kabaddi match in Jalandhar. File
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The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) flagged the "continued neglect" of school sports, alleging that the lack of a dedicated budget, long pending vacancies and inadequate funding are affecting sports activities in government schools and hampering the development of young athletes.

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DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mohinder Kaurianwali said the School Education Department does not earmark a separate budget for school sports. They claimed that since sports fee cannot be collected from students of Classes I to VIII under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, school sports largely depend on the sports fund collected from students of Classes IX to XII.

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The union leaders also said many private schools are not depositing sports funds due to an ongoing court case, leaving school sports short of funds. They urged the government to bridge the gap by allocating a dedicated budget.

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The DTF asserted that only 15 per cent of the sports fund collected from Classes IX to XII is earmarked for primary level sports. It said the department allocates Rs 2,000 for centre-level games, Rs 5,000 for block level and Rs 20,000 for district level competitions which is inadequate, forcing teachers in some places to contribute money to organise sports events.

The organisation also claimed that while the government spends nearly Rs 13 crore on "Khedan Watan Punjab Dian", less than Rs 3 crore is spent on school sports. It alleged that Punjab's performance in the National School Games has declined over the past five to six years, with the state dropping to the 13th position last year.

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Painting a grim picture of school sports, the DTF further said the post of Deputy Director (Sports) is vacant since long, affecting planning and administration of school sports. Adding to the concerns, the posts of physical education teachers and lecturers are also vacant in several schools.

Mahinder Kaurianwali, general secretary of the DTF, said the department had placed physical education teacher and lecturer posts in the "dying cadre". As a result, these posts are not being filled after teachers retire or are transferred, leading to a gradual decline in the number of physical education teachers in government schools.

The DTF demanded immediate appointment of a Deputy Director (Sports), filling of vacant physical education teacher and lecturer posts, higher funding for sports infrastructure and equipment, release of pending prize money and incentives for National School Games participants, and a comprehensive policy for the development of school sports.

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