DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / DTF seeks relief from regular duties for teachers engaged in Census work

DTF seeks relief from regular duties for teachers engaged in Census work

Census work to begin from December 1 to 25

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:24 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teachers from the Democratic Teachers Front stage a protest at Budhlada seeking relief from regular duties during winter for Census work.
Advertisement

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has sought full-day exemption from regular duties for teachers and other government employees engaged in second phase of Census work from December 1 to 25, citing shorter winter days and long distances to assigned locations.

The demand follows an order granting half-day relief from regular duties to employees deployed for the exercise. DTF leaders said the arrangement could leave teachers with insufficient time to complete their fieldwork, particularly when their assigned locations are far from their schools.

Advertisement

DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh, general secretary Mohinder Kaurianwali, finance secretary Ashwani Awasthi and state press secretary Pawan Kumar said teachers would have to travel to their designated areas after completing half a day of school duty. With daylight hours already limited in December, this could make household visits and data collection difficult within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

The leaders said the problem would be particularly acute for teachers whose assigned locations were 25 km or more from their schools. Travelling to these areas after school duty and then visiting households to collect information would leave them with little time to complete the assigned work, they added.

They warned that the arrangement could not only cause unnecessary hardship to employees but also affect the pace and quality of data collection. As the Census requires accurate information from every household within a fixed deadline, employees must be given adequate time to carry out the exercise effectively.

Advertisement

The DTF leaders urged the government and the authorities concerned to exempt employees engaged in the Census work from their regular duties for the entire day. They said the move would allow the staff to focus on field work without the added burden of travelling between their schools and assigned locations, helping ensure the timely and smooth completion of the exercise.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts