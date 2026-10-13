DTF seeks relief from regular duties for teachers engaged in Census work

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has sought full-day exemption from regular duties for teachers and other government employees engaged in second phase of Census work from December 1 to 25, citing shorter winter days and long distances to assigned locations.

The demand follows an order granting half-day relief from regular duties to employees deployed for the exercise. DTF leaders said the arrangement could leave teachers with insufficient time to complete their fieldwork, particularly when their assigned locations are far from their schools.

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DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh, general secretary Mohinder Kaurianwali, finance secretary Ashwani Awasthi and state press secretary Pawan Kumar said teachers would have to travel to their designated areas after completing half a day of school duty. With daylight hours already limited in December, this could make household visits and data collection difficult within the stipulated timeframe.

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The leaders said the problem would be particularly acute for teachers whose assigned locations were 25 km or more from their schools. Travelling to these areas after school duty and then visiting households to collect information would leave them with little time to complete the assigned work, they added.

They warned that the arrangement could not only cause unnecessary hardship to employees but also affect the pace and quality of data collection. As the Census requires accurate information from every household within a fixed deadline, employees must be given adequate time to carry out the exercise effectively.

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The DTF leaders urged the government and the authorities concerned to exempt employees engaged in the Census work from their regular duties for the entire day. They said the move would allow the staff to focus on field work without the added burden of travelling between their schools and assigned locations, helping ensure the timely and smooth completion of the exercise.