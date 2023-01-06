Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Jalandhar, January 5
Even after two months, the cyber cell is still groping in the dark about the identity of the fraudsters who committed Rs 16.2 lakh fraud with a retired army officer.
It was on November 9 last year, the victim registered a complaint with division number 7 of the city police regarding an ‘international call scam’ that happened with him. But as the case was related to cyber fraud, the city police then transferred it to the district cyber cell for investigation. “However, even after nearly two months from the date of registration of the complaint, no FIR has been lodged in the case, and the cyber cell had no vital clues about the identity of the perpetrators involved in the scam,” said the victim.
“It is astonishing that the state which has the best of resources and technology, has failed to crack a simple cyber case,” he added.
The victim said, along with filing a complaint with city police, he had also sent emails to CMs of Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as the accounts in which he transferred the amount belong to these states. He said he had also received replies from the cyber cell of these states, and even the bank account of one of the fraudsters in Karnataka had been freezed. “It will be only after the cyber cell recommends an FIR to be registered in the case, the fraudsters will be traced,” he added.
Meanwhile, police officials at cyber cell, said, “We had sent a mail to the respective bank branches in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states in which transactions were done. We were waiting for their replies. It was only two days back that we received their replies. We have now with us the bank details of the suspects, and accordingly further proceedings have been initiated. By next week an FIR in the case will also be registered.”
