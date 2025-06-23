DT
PT
Duped by financier, man dies by suicide

Duped by financier, man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
A 40-year-old man of Garha village near Phillaur died by suicide after allegedly being defrauded of a substantial sum by a private financier. The deceased Kashmiri Lal reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on Friday afternoon and died later at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana.

Before taking the extreme step, Kashmiri Lal recorded a video and posted it on social media in which he alleged that he had been mentally harassed and financially ruined by a financier, who promised high returns and a better future. In the video, he claimed that he had been misled into believing that he could become wealthy quickly and, in pursuit of that dream, he ended up investing all his savings, amounting to Rs 22.75 lakh. He said the financier failed to return the money, leaving him in financial ruin.

Family members rushed him to DMC Hospital after he consumed celphos tablets. Despite best efforts by doctors, he could not be saved.

Phillaur DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said an autopsy was conducted at the Civil Hospital, following which the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

“We have taken note of the video and the allegations made by the deceased. An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts and determine the role of the financier in the case,” said the DSP said. He said one person has been rounded up by cops for questioning.

