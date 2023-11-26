‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

A man, identified as Sagar Thapar (32), a resident of Pratapura, here, allegedly died by suicide after ingesting a poisonous substance yesterday.

Sagar, who took the extreme step on the night of November 22, was immediately rushed to a hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to the DMC, Ludhiana, where he breathed his last yesterday.

Sagar’s wife Meenakshi reported the matter to the police after his death on November 24.

According to her complaint, Sagar was distressed due to an alleged fraud. He had paid Rs 35 lakh to a travel agent, Satnam Singh Bagga, to facilitate his journey to America. The travel agent neither sent him to America nor returned the money.

She said they paid Rs 22 lakh on their own, while the remaining amount was borrowed on interest. Her husband was harassed by creditors seeking repayment. He also recorded a video on his mobile phone before taking the extreme step. In the video, he accused Satnam of fraudulent activities that forced him to take this decision.

Bharat Masih, SHO Sadar, said on Meenakshi’s statement, a case under Section 306 of the IPC had been registered against Satnam Singh Bagga. Raids were being conducted to apprehend the travel agent.

