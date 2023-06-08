Duped by travel agent, man ends life by suicide

Phagwara, June 7
A man, 30, ended life by suicide by jumping before a train near Phillaur railway station yesterday.
Prabhjot, wife of deceased Himanshu, told the GRP that her husband was first duped of more than Rs 35 lakh by a travel agent on the pretext of sending him to the US. He was subsequently cheated of Rs 8 lakh more by the fraudsters.
She said travel agent Harjinder Singh duped her husband by sending him to different countries instead of the US, and a frustrated Himanshu had to return. She said her husband took this extreme step under stress. The GRP said Himanshu had sent messages to his friends and relatives and disclosed the names of his tormentors. The GRP has registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll
Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...
Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines
Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...
Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents
7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin