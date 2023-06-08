Duped by travel agent, man ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 7

A man, 30, ended life by suicide by jumping before a train near Phillaur railway station yesterday.

Prabhjot, wife of deceased Himanshu, told the GRP that her husband was first duped of more than Rs 35 lakh by a travel agent on the pretext of sending him to the US. He was subsequently cheated of Rs 8 lakh more by the fraudsters.

She said travel agent Harjinder Singh duped her husband by sending him to different countries instead of the US, and a frustrated Himanshu had to return. She said her husband took this extreme step under stress. The GRP said Himanshu had sent messages to his friends and relatives and disclosed the names of his tormentors. The GRP has registered a case.