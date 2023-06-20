Dust from dug-up stretch creates problems for Phagwara residents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 19

Plumes of dust on Fawara Chowk in Nakodar to Jalandhari Pulli stretch continues to be a headache for residents. Residents said that the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) had dug deep trenches for the laying of lines but after completing work, the road has not been repaired and the dust has made life miserable for them. Shopkeepers said their business is suffering because of the dust and customers avoid visiting the shops due to the bad condition of the road. They said the authorities concerned have laid boulders on the stretch, but no premix carpet has been laid and the stone boulders have become another problem.

Residents said that as per the terms and conditions of the contract, road repair is the responsibility of the sewerage board, which has not taken any concrete action resulting in inconvenience for the public.