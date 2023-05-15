Dust on Jalandhari Pulli road troubles residents

Phagwara, May 14
Dust rising on Foraha Chowk to Jalandhari Pulli road after lying on the sewerage pipeline has become a headache for the residents.
Locals said the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board had dug deep trenches for laying lines; but after completing the work, the road has not been repaired and the dust has made life miserable for the residents.
Shopkeepers said their business had been affected due to the dust and customers avoid visiting shops due to the bad condition of the road. They said the authorities concerned have laid stone boulders on this stretch, but no premix carpet hadbeen laid and the stone boulders have become another problem.
