Dutta re-elected Jalandhar Urban YC president

Youth Congress leader Angad Dutta has again been elected as president, Youth Congress, Jalandhar Urban. He had earlier served on the post in 2019.

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Dutta dedicated his victory in the Youth Congress organisational elections to his late father Anil Dutta. Anil Dutta was the Block Youth Congress president in 1976. He later served as District Youth Congress president, Jalandhar, for more than 10 years, general secretary, Punjab Youth Congress, and organising secretary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

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Angad Dutta has remained social media vice-president, Jalandhar Youth Congress (2014-15), president, Youth Congress, Jalandhar Cantt (2015), president, Youth Congress, Jalandhar Urban (2019), secretary, Punjab Youth Congress (2023), before getting re-elected president, Youth Congress, Jalandhar Urban, now.

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During his political journey, Angad Dutta has led several youth movements, public welfare campaigns, Covid relief initiatives, blood donation drives and protests on the issues affecting people. He thanked Youth Congress workers and supporters for their faith and said this mandate had increased his responsibility.