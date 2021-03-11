e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Giving an opportunity to residents to occupy prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) is all set to start e-auction for as many as 127 properties at prominent locations from August 15 onwards.

Giving more information on this, JDA Chief Administrator Deepsikha Sharma today said the authority had called for an e-auction of its 127 prime properties, including commercial, residential, school and group housing sites, between August 15 and 26. She said the auction includes 81 commercial sites, 43 residential sites and one each chunk site, school site and group housing site that too at affordable prices. Of these, 59 sites fall within the jurisdiction of JDA while remaining 68 within Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA). Interested buyers or investors can participate in the auction between August 15 and 26.

Additional Chief Administrator Jasbir Singh said the detailed information regarding these prime properties could be taken from website www.puda.e-auctions.in. Singh added that the civic body was expecting a massive response and that the prices of these properties had been fixed at affordable rates.

He also highlighted that as a large number of people were showing keen interest in these sites, the authority has taken a significant move by setting up a helpline number 9803842910 where any person desirous of availing the benefits by applying for e-auction could approach for more information and assistance as officers/officials deputed at helpline are duty-bound to facilitate the people.