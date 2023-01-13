e-auction of 151 residential, commercial sites starts today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 12

To mark the festivities of Lohri, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) and Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) will conduct an e-auction of residential, commercial, chunk and group housing sites from January 13 at 9 am. The e-auction would conclude on January 31 at 1 pm.

An official spokesperson for the Housing and Urban Development Department revealed that sites put on e-auction are situated in various localities of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mukerian and Sultanpur Lodhi. A total of 151 sites, comprising 82 residential plots, 67 commercial properties such as SCO, SCF, SCS, booths etc., a chunk and a group housing site, are up in the e-auction, he added.

The minimum bidding price for residential plots has been kept at Rs. 13.89 lakh and Rs 15.43 lakh will be the starting price for commercial properties. The commercial chunk has been priced at Rs 14.22 crore. This site measuring approximately 1,115 sq m is situated on Kapurthala Road, Jalandhar. The group housing site of size around 12,017 sq m is located in Chhoti Baradari, Part-2, Jalandhar, and the reserve price of this site is Rs 87.97 crore, said the spokesperson.

The possession of the group housing site will be handed over on 20 per cent payment of the final bidding price and of the rest of the sites on 25 per cent payment. Interested bidders can get the details pertaining to the sites offered on the e-auction portal www.puda.e-auctions.in, the spokesperson said further.