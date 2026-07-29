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Home / Jalandhar / Early diagnosis crucial to combat Hepatitis, says Kapurthala Civil Surgeon

Early diagnosis crucial to combat Hepatitis, says Kapurthala Civil Surgeon

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:26 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, Civil Surgeon Kapurthala Dr Rajeev Prashar appealed to the residents of the district to remain aware of Hepatitis and its prevention. He said that Hepatitis is a serious liver disease which can become life-threatening if it is not diagnosed and treated in time.

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Dr Prashar explained that there are several types of hepatitis, with Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C being the most common. He stated that Hepatitis A is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, whereas Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C can spread through infected blood, unsafe injections, improperly sterilised medical equipment, and unprotected sexual contact.

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He further emphasised that the disease can be prevented by using clean and safe drinking water, maintaining good personal hygiene, ensuring the use of sterilised medical equipment, receiving safe blood transfusions and getting vaccinated against Hepatitis B.

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District Family Welfare Officer Dr Ravjeet Singh urged the public to visit their nearest Government Health Institution immediately if they experience symptoms such as jaundice, excessive fatigue, loss of appetite, or any other signs suggestive of hepatitis. He said that timely screening, vaccination and public awareness are the key measures for preventing Hepatitis and that the Health Department is continuously conducting awareness activities across the district.

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