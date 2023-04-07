Earrings snatched; miscreants lift tipper

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 6

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched gold ear-rings from a woman in Green Model Town locality in Phagwara on Tuesday evening. The victim, Krishna Bhardwaj, was standing outside her house when the robbers struck and managed to flee. The police have registered a case.

In another incident, three unidentified car-borne robbers snatched a Tipper vehicle and the mobile phone of its driver last night. The victim Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of village Taggar Kalan near Mukerian, told the police that the robbers stopped him and snatched the keys of the Tipper and his mobile, then pulled him out and dumped him in their car and took him towards Phillaur side.

He told the police that the accused later threw him out of his car near Goraya. The victim said that when he returned by walking the distance on foot, the Tipper was missing. The police have registered a case.

In the third case, the Jandiala Manjki police arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 9,000ml of illicit liquor from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Paramjit alias Pamma, a resident of village Lakhanpal, said SHO Bharat Masih. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the arrested accused.