EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a roadshow in favour of West constituency candidate Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 9

With the Assembly election just 10 days away, cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct by candidates of political parties have started coming to the fore. Apart from touring city and its peripheral areas daily, most candidates along with their star campaigners are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

SAD-BSP supporters during a rally addressed by BSP supremo Mayawati and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in Nawanshahr. Tribune photo

For two cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, candidates of political parties have been served notices for not abiding by the Election Commission guidelines and indulging in activities that’s against the guidelines.

In Jalandhar, the Returning Officers (ROs) of three constituencies have issued notices to the Congress’ sitting MLAs and party candidates — Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar West, Rajinder Beri from Central, Bawa Henry from North — for holding public meetings in the city after 8pm despite a ban.

Sushil Rinku has also been questioned for a late-night roadshow by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his constituency. Besides, notice has also been issued to Balraj Thakur, president, DCC, Jalandhar (Urban), demanding his explanation over the party activities banned after 8 pm.

Notices were served after various newspapers in their news reports highlighted violations of the EC guidelines by CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress MLAs who participated in a roadshow and held campaign meetings at various places after 8pm. After verifying the videos and pictures of the event, the ROs served the notices to Congress candidates and asked them to explain their positions by February 10 till 11am, and in case they failed to do so, a case would be referred to the CEC, Punjab, for further action.

In another similar incident in Nawanshahr, Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon issued notice to BSP-SAD candidate Nachhatar Pal for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a rally by Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on February 8 in the grain market of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

As per the guidelines, the physical public meetings in open space with maximum 1,000 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground by political parties were allowed in Nawanshahr.

But in the rally organised by the SAD-BSP combine, over 5,000 persons were present. Therefore, taking note of the videography report of the rally submitted by the video surveillance team, the RO mentioned that the guidelines of the Election Commission of India regarding Covid-19 and orders of the District Election Officer about holding election rallies were clearly violated.

RO Baljinder Singh Dhillon asked BSP-SAD candidate Nachhatar Pal to submit a reply within 24 hours otherwise action would be initiated as per directions of the ECI and the District Election Officer.

Blatant misuse of power by CM

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday reached a marriage palace at Rama Mandi at 9.05 pm and addressed a public meeting (attended by about 250-260 persons) to campaign in favour of Rajinder Beri, party candidate from Jalandhar Central.

Then he went to Ravidas Dham in Boota Mandi at 10pm to campaign in favour of Sushil Rinku, party candidate from Jalandhar West. He symbolically rode a Yamaha bike there with Rinku, which turned out to be quite a roadshow.

Later, he visited Kabir Mandir at 12 midnight and then visited Maqsoodan to campaign in favour of Bawa Henry. He also visited Saidpur thereafter and paid a visit to the residence of Mohinder Singh Kaypee, between 1am and 2am.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

2
Himachal

Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

3
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

4
Trending

GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

6
Delhi

Chinese-owned NBFC's Rs 288 cr funds seized

7
Editorials

Moving away from Shimla

8
Nation

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

9
Punjab

Will do much better in Punjab this time: PM Modi

10
Chandigarh

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

Don't Miss

View All
Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time
Himachal

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Top Stories

UP polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded

Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...

Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...

Hijab row: Open schools, see no problems occur, HC tells Karnataka govt

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Undeterred by ‘underdog’ tag, AAP’s Amritsar East candidate says focused on issues that 'really matter'

Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh, schools to open for all students

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Over Rs 12L siphoned off from bank account, three arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police

40 more electric buses in Chandigarh by July

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

Pargat harps on ‘111 days of governance’

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

NRI effect: Charanjit Channi garlanded with dollars during roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam defends Charanjit Channi, attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

50-yr-old man  crushed to death by bus

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana: Opposition raises public issues to counter ‘repeat’ hype of Congress

8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Punjabi University to develop OCR system for Indian languages

Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh