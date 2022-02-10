EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 9

With the Assembly election just 10 days away, cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct by candidates of political parties have started coming to the fore. Apart from touring city and its peripheral areas daily, most candidates along with their star campaigners are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

SAD-BSP supporters during a rally addressed by BSP supremo Mayawati and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in Nawanshahr. Tribune photo

For two cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, candidates of political parties have been served notices for not abiding by the Election Commission guidelines and indulging in activities that’s against the guidelines.

In Jalandhar, the Returning Officers (ROs) of three constituencies have issued notices to the Congress’ sitting MLAs and party candidates — Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar West, Rajinder Beri from Central, Bawa Henry from North — for holding public meetings in the city after 8pm despite a ban.

Sushil Rinku has also been questioned for a late-night roadshow by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his constituency. Besides, notice has also been issued to Balraj Thakur, president, DCC, Jalandhar (Urban), demanding his explanation over the party activities banned after 8 pm.

Notices were served after various newspapers in their news reports highlighted violations of the EC guidelines by CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress MLAs who participated in a roadshow and held campaign meetings at various places after 8pm. After verifying the videos and pictures of the event, the ROs served the notices to Congress candidates and asked them to explain their positions by February 10 till 11am, and in case they failed to do so, a case would be referred to the CEC, Punjab, for further action.

In another similar incident in Nawanshahr, Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon issued notice to BSP-SAD candidate Nachhatar Pal for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a rally by Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on February 8 in the grain market of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

As per the guidelines, the physical public meetings in open space with maximum 1,000 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground by political parties were allowed in Nawanshahr.

But in the rally organised by the SAD-BSP combine, over 5,000 persons were present. Therefore, taking note of the videography report of the rally submitted by the video surveillance team, the RO mentioned that the guidelines of the Election Commission of India regarding Covid-19 and orders of the District Election Officer about holding election rallies were clearly violated.

RO Baljinder Singh Dhillon asked BSP-SAD candidate Nachhatar Pal to submit a reply within 24 hours otherwise action would be initiated as per directions of the ECI and the District Election Officer.

Blatant misuse of power by CM

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday reached a marriage palace at Rama Mandi at 9.05 pm and addressed a public meeting (attended by about 250-260 persons) to campaign in favour of Rajinder Beri, party candidate from Jalandhar Central.

Then he went to Ravidas Dham in Boota Mandi at 10pm to campaign in favour of Sushil Rinku, party candidate from Jalandhar West. He symbolically rode a Yamaha bike there with Rinku, which turned out to be quite a roadshow.

Later, he visited Kabir Mandir at 12 midnight and then visited Maqsoodan to campaign in favour of Bawa Henry. He also visited Saidpur thereafter and paid a visit to the residence of Mohinder Singh Kaypee, between 1am and 2am.