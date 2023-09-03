 Eco Art Competition held : The Tribune India

Eco Art Competition held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya participated in an Eco Art Competition held at DAV College and won the overall trophy. Ishita and Khushi Pandey won the second prize in ''Plastic Waste Art''. Payal and Aarti won the first prize in ''Upcycled Fashion Show''. Reeva Sharma and Alina won the second prize in ''Nature Art- Mandala''. Ishika and Neha won the first prize in ''Energy Efficient Housing Model''. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and faculty members, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dr Rakhi Mehta, Dr Shailendra and Navneeta for their efforts and skills.

Seminar on sexual harassment

A seminar on ''Prevention of sexual harassment'' was organised at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). The seminar was organised by the Registrar''s office under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal for the university staff. The chief guest at the programme was Registrar Dr SK Misra. Renowned social worker Parminder Beri also joined in on a special invitation. Harleen Kaur, a lawyer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said that Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act aimed at protecting women from sexual harassment at workplace, stand up for their rights and assert their autonomy at workplace. She explained that sexual harassment can be physical contact or solicitation of sexual favours or making comments or showing pornography or any other unwanted physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct, verbal/written, physical or visual. The event was moderated by Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Rajneesh Sharma.

Sanskrit Sammelan

PCM SD College for Women and Sanskrit Bharti Punjab held a ''Sanskrit Sammelan' to commemorate 'Sanskrit Saptah''. It was an attempt to revive the cultural legacy of one of the richest languages of the world. Vedic mantras were chanted by Guru Virjanand Gurukul Kartarpur and followed by a welcome song by the students of Department of Sanskrit. Dr Udyan Arya, principal of Guru Virjanand Gurukul Kartarpur and organiser of the event, addressed the audience. Sudhir Sharma, a renowned businessman and a philanthropist, was the chief guest. Narendra (North Regional Organisation Secretary of Sanskrit Bharti) was the keynote speaker at the session. He emphasised the need for tracing back the linguistic roots of Sanskrit. He also held that the world is one family as is expounded in the notion 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' and we ought to realise our responsibility towards this family. He held that Sanskrit has been accorded the status of a second state language in 2023 in Himachal Pradesh owing to the tireless efforts of 'Sankrit Shastri'.

Raincoats for city traffic police

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and student-led activism, students from the CT Institute of Engineering and Management Technology (CTIEMT) organised a raincoat distribution drive for traffic police officers serving in various critical areas. The students of CTIEMT took the lead with support from CT Group''s Division of Student Welfare. The raincoat distribution drive covered several key areas in Jalandhar, including BMC Chowk, bus stand, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Traffic Police Headquarters, and Nakodar Chowk. The local police officials praised the volunteers for their efforts and expressed their gratitude for this selfless service. Dr Arjan Singh, Dean of CT Group''s Division of Student Welfare, said that the initiative aimed at recognising the invaluable service provided by traffic police officers in Jalandhar.

Workshop on science journalism

Students of BA Journalism and Mass Communication of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, went to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala and attended a one-day workshop on ''Science Journalism''. In the workshop, the students were told that today the news is published without approaching it from a scientific angle, and due to this superstition and confusion spreads among the people. Also, the students were told that if the new generation in language journalism moves forward with a scientific approach, then society can be saved from many evils, extravagance, superstitions and illusions. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the efforts of Dr Nivedita Khosla and Avneet Kaur, from BA-JMC Department, for motivating the students to attend the workshop.

