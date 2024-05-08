Economist passes away

Jalandhar, May 7
The bhog ceremony and antim ardas of professor Autar Singh Dhesi, a renowned economist, who passed away on April 24, was held recently at Baba Shaheed Gurudwara, Dhesian Kahna village. A large gathering attended the event to bid him adieu.
Prof Dhesi went to the UK for post-graduation and in 1974 got a PhD degree in economics from Birmingham University. After his return to India, he joined GNDU as Reader (Associate Professor) in Economics.
