Economist who dons many hats & whose growth journey inspires many

From the classrooms of Hoshiarpur to international boardrooms, Sunil K Chadda’s journey is a story of resilience, ambition and institution-building. Having faced personal and financial challenges at a young age, he went on to build a career spanning international finance, industrial development and public policy. As Group President – Corporate Affairs at the Hinduja Group and founder of AFRINEX, he has worked on initiatives connecting investment with economic growth. His contributions also extend to healthcare outreach, digital inclusion and youth entrepreneurship. Recognised among the 250 Most Influential Punjabis in the World, Chadda reflects on his roots, leadership philosophy and vision for inclusive development.

Your journey from Hoshiarpur to international boardrooms is remarkable. How do you look back on your early years?

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Chadda: Hoshiarpur has played an important role in shaping my outlook and values. I studied at Bedi School, Model Town and Government High School before graduating from Government College, Hoshiarpur. Those years laid the foundation for my professional journey. My life took a difficult turn when I lost my father at the age of 19. It was a challenging period, but my mother encouraged me to move forward. That experience taught me the importance of perseverance, self-belief and responsibility.

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What role did education play in your professional growth?

Chadda: Education broadened my horizons and helped me understand the relationship between economics, management and development. My academic journey took me to London, and in 1996, I earned an MBA in Strategic and Project Management from the Institute of Alternative Development and Research, Open University, Oslo, Norway. I also received an honorary doctorate from Montreux Business University, Switzerland. I believe education is not merely about obtaining degrees; it is about developing the ability to analyse problems, make informed decisions and create opportunities for others.

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You have worked across industry, government and international finance. How did these experiences shape your leadership approach?

Chadda: My professional journey began with the Oswal Group, where I served as Executive Director at Oswal Sugar, Mukerian. I subsequently undertook assignments associated with the Union Minister of State for Industry, human resource development initiatives and the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. These experiences gave me insights into industrial operations, public policy and governance. With more than 31 years of experience, I have learnt that successful leadership requires coordination among institutions, industry, government and communities. Sustainable progress becomes possible when different stakeholders work towards a common objective.

One of your notable contributions was helping develop Ashok Leyland’s electric bus manufacturing facility in Lucknow. What made the project significant?

Chadda: The project demonstrated how a vision could be translated into industrial capacity through effective planning, coordination and execution. I convinced the Hinduja family, along with the promoters and management of Ashok Leyland, to explore Uttar Pradesh as a destination for the facility. I also supported Ashok Leyland’s management in driving the project from conceptualisation to commissioning, including stakeholder engagement, securing approvals and implementation. The plant became operational within 14 months. Beyond strengthening the company’s electric mobility operations, the project contributed to industrial development and employment generation.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Hinduja family, particularly the late Gopichand P Hinduja, our Chairman, Ashok P Hinduja, and Dheeraj G Hinduja, as well as the management of Ashok Leyland, for choosing Uttar Pradesh as the destination for this important project. Such initiatives are vital because they bring together technological progress and economic opportunity, contributing to the state’s industrial growth and employment generation.

You also founded AFRINEX, an international stock exchange. What was the vision behind this initiative?

Chadda: AFRINEX was conceived as a platform to strengthen financial market infrastructure and promote international economic cooperation through an India–Africa financial services corridor. Headquartered in Mauritius, it is a pan-African international stock exchange established with the support of the Governments of Mauritius and India and technical collaboration from BSE Ltd. Its multi-currency, multi-asset trading platform reflects the vision of connecting markets, facilitating investment and creating new opportunities for economic growth. The initiative also stands as a tribute to the late Prime Minister of Mauritius, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, and an expression of our gratitude to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his encouragement. I believe that such initiatives can strengthen India–Africa ties and open new avenues for financial cooperation, investment and shared prosperity.

Your initiatives extend beyond business and finance. How important is social development to you?

Chadda: Economic growth must translate into meaningful improvements in people’s lives. With a vision to create opportunities for the youth, our Chairman, Ashok P Hinduja, encouraged us to explore initiatives that could promote self-employment and economic empowerment. With this objective, I conceived Project GANGA in Uttar Pradesh and with the support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Hinduja Group and the management of One OTT, a Hinduja Group company, took the initiative forward. The project aims to create 10,000 employment opportunities across 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh by enabling individuals to work as digital service providers, with 50% of the opportunities envisaged for women. The initiative aligns with the state government’s vision of youth empowerment, digital inclusion and sustainable livelihoods.

I have also always believed that empowering young people begins with education, guidance and mentorship. Having served as a visiting professor at various universities, I have had the opportunity to engage with young minds and encourage them to recognise their potential. For me, creating opportunities for youth is not just about employment; it is also about equipping them with the confidence, knowledge and skills to shape their own futures and contribute meaningfully to the nation.

I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of PD Hinduja Hospital, established 75 years ago by our founder, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja. As the hospital completed 75 years of service, we felt it was the right time to give back to society in a meaningful way. When we presented this idea to our Chairman Ashok P Hinduja, he readily embraced it. This led to the launch of our pan-India campaign, “Saving Lives, Building a Healthier Bharat”, aimed at strengthening healthcare access and public awareness across communities. The campaign was inaugurated by President of India Droupadi Murmu, in Mumbai on 24 February 2026. This initiative reflects our belief that institutional resources must be connected to the everyday needs of people, ensuring that the benefits of healthcare reach communities where they are needed most.

What lessons did the COVID-19 pandemic teach you about social responsibility?

Chadda: The pandemic highlighted the importance of collective action and timely humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian efforts under my directions facilitated the distribution of approximately 424 metric tonnes of food supplies across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Such experiences reinforced my belief that institutions and individuals must respond to society’s needs, particularly during crises. Social responsibility should be an integral part of leadership rather than an occasional activity.

What message would you give young people, particularly those from smaller cities like Hoshiarpur?

Chadda: Young people should never consider their geographical background a limitation. A strong educational foundation, continuous learning, discipline and perseverance can open doors to opportunities across the world. Challenges are inevitable, but they can also become sources of strength. My own journey has taught me that success is not defined merely by the positions we hold, but by the institutions we build, the lives we impact and the legacy we leave behind.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the promoters of the Hinduja Group, especially Chairman Ashok P Hinduja, for his openness to new ideas that can drive the socio-economic development of rural India. His encouragement gave us the confidence to think beyond conventional boundaries and pursue initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for people. As the group continues to expand its efforts towards youth empowerment, we remain committed to contributing to nation-building in alignment with the vision of the Prime Minister of India.