ED files prosecution complaint in US immigration fraud cases

The Directorate of Enforcement has filed a prosecution complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jalandhar for an alleged immigration and visa fraud.

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The complaint has been filed against Red Leaf Immigration Pvt Ltd, Amandeep Singh, Poonam Rani, Ankur Kumar Kehar, Nitin Vij, Kamaljot Kansal, M/s Overseas Partner and M/s Rudra Consultancy Services for their reported involvement in laundering proceeds of crime generated through the organised fraud.

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The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Punjab Police and Delhi Police on complaints lodged by the United States Embassy, New Delhi. The FIRs relate to a well-organised conspiracy involving preparation and submission of forged educational certificates, fabricated experience certificates, fake financial statements and fraudulent proof of funds for obtaining student and visitor visas of the US.

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Investigation conducted under PMLA revealed that M/s Red Leaf Immigration Pvt. Ltd., managed by Amandeep Singh and Poonam Rani, operated a systematic immigration fraud racket by targeting visa applicants who lacked the requisite academic qualifications or financial eligibility. The accused persons charged substantial amounts from applicants for arranging forged educational credentials, fabricated work experience certificates, gap cover documents and temporary fund arrangements to falsely satisfy visa requirements. The entire visa application process, including communication with foreign universities and visa authorities, was controlled by the accused through email accounts operated by them.

Investigation further revealed that M/s Overseas Partner, operated by Ankur Kumar Kehar, in conspiracy with M/s Rudra Consultancy Services operated by Nitin Vij, arranged temporary accommodation of funds in bank accounts of visa applicants to create a false impression of financial capability.

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As per the investigation, 154 visa applicants were provided fabricated proof of funds through this mechanism by depositing around Rs 40 lakh in applicants' bank accounts for a short duration and withdrawing the same immediately thereafter. The accused charged approximately Rs 40,000 per applicant for providing such fraudulent fund arrangements.

Investigation also established that M/s Infowiz Software Solution, operated by Kamaljot Kansal, prepared fabricated training, internship and experience certificates for visa applicants who had never undergone training or employment. Seized diaries and incriminating records corroborated the preparation of fake employment documents in lieu of cash consideration.

During investigation, the ED conducted searches in February 2025, under Section 17 of the PMLA at multiple premises and lockers connected with the accused persons. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, diaries containing records of illegal transactions, unaccounted cash of Rs 19 lakh and one gold bar weighing approximately 1 kg. Investigation further led to identification of proceeds of crime generated through visa fraud and related laundering activities.

The ED investigation quantified the proceeds of crime at approximately Rs 2.14 crore, comprising Rs 1.37 crore generated by M/s Red Leaf Immigration Pvt Ltd; Rs. 61.6 lakh generated by M/s Overseas Partner and M/s Rudra Consultancy Services; and Rs 15 lakh generated by M/s Infowiz Software Solution.

During the course of investigation, the ED provisionally attached/froze movable and immovable properties of Rs 2.14 crore under the provisions of the PMLA. The attached assets include residential properties and bank balances representing proceeds of crime.