ED issues fresh summons to former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma for Sept 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, asking him to appear before the agency on September 7.

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He had earlier been asked to appear at the zonal office of the investigating agency on August 31 but did not appear. Verma had sought an adjournment to enable him to compile all the documents required by the agency.

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Verma has now been called on September 7 in connection with the ED’s ongoing probe into alleged violations involving Mohali-based Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited.

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Verma is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) but was heading the Housing and Urban Development Department when the alleged violations took place. His role is being examined to ascertain how violations of rules were allegedly allowed in the grant of Change of Land Use (CLU) and illegal layout modifications that allegedly benefited the private builders.