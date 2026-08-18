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Home / Jalandhar / ED questions IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar for over 8 hours in money-laundering case

ED questions IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar for over 8 hours in money-laundering case

The matter pertains to granting modified Change of Land Use permissions for the Suntec City project in Mohali

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:58 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar coming out of the ED office after questioning in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Following summons by the Enforcement Directorate, IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar was questioned for over eight hours in the Jalandhar office of the investigation agency on Tuesday in a money-laundering case.

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The matter pertains to granting modified Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions for the Suntec City project in Mohali.

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The 2007-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, Brar is currently the Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, Punjab. But the investigation being carried out by the ED pertains to her tenure as the Director, Town and Country Planning, in 2024, and Chief Administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) from 2014-2016.

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Brar reached the office at 10.25 am and left it at 7.10 pm. She had been asked to bring along documents pertaining to her personal assets, bank account details and financial transactions. The ED officials quizzed her for partial revocation of Suntec City and layout plan alteration in Altus without following Section 14 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).  She was also questioned about approval to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL, which is now known as Hampton Sky Realty Limited, and is connected to minister Sanjeev Arora) without following the agreement to first develop and sell 50 per cent industrial plots.

ED sources revealed that Brar fully cooperated with them. Based on the information collated by the investigation agency so far, more officials linked to the case are expected to be summoned soon.

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The ED case is based on a police complaint filed by Karamjit Singh, a landowner from Palheri village in Mohali, in 2020. It has been alleged that the promoters of Suntec City prepared forged consent letters for his land along with that of 14 other farmers.

Following investigation by then Mohali SP Harmandeep Hans, an FIR was registered at the Mullanpur police station in November 2022. The case subsequently became the basis for the ED's money-laundering investigation.

On May 7, raids were conducted at 12 locations in Mohali and Chandigarh. The ED questioned officials and Suntek City promoter Ajay Sehgal. During the ED's action, the residence of businessman Nitin Goyal was also raided. According to reports, during this operation, Rs 21 lakh in cash was thrown down from the ninth floor. After questioning, the ED had arrested Ajay Sehgal.

Ever since, the ED has widened its probe to cover alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), GLADA and the Housing Department.

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