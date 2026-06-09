ED raids premises of Municipal Corporation contractor Amit Bajaj in Jalandhar

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the premises of Municipal Corporation contractor Amit Bajaj at New Jawahar Nagar here on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Amit, along with his elder brother Inderjit Bajaj, has been a major contractor for the Municipal Corporation and other government departments not only in Jalandhar but also in Ludhiana, Mohali and other states, including Gujarat.

Advertisement

The brothers were also reportedly engaged in running societies for outsourcing manpower.

Advertisement

Sources said Bajaj had funded several programmes of the Aam Aadmi Party and financially supported it during elections in the past, besides allegedly providing backend support. He was considered close to the party’s top leadership and was often seen attending its meetings.

Prior to the AAP government coming to power in Punjab, the Bajaj brothers were also reportedly close to leaders of political parties that were previously in power.

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was said to have visited their residence ahead of elections. They were also believed to have maintained close ties with Congress leaders during the previous regime.

Meanwhile, reacting to the raid, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the ED was once again targeting Hindu traders in Punjab through raids. He urged traders not to panic, adding that the AAP-led Punjab government stood with them in confronting the ED.