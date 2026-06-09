icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / ED raids premises of Municipal Corporation contractor Amit Bajaj in Jalandhar

ED raids premises of Municipal Corporation contractor Amit Bajaj in Jalandhar

Amit and his brother Inderjit handled contracts across Punjab and other states; Kejriwal terms ED action a raid on Hindu traders in Punjab

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:25 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
House of Municipal Corporation contractor Amit Bajaj (inset) during an Enforcement Directorate raid in Jalandhar on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the premises of Municipal Corporation contractor Amit Bajaj at New Jawahar Nagar here on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Amit, along with his elder brother Inderjit Bajaj, has been a major contractor for the Municipal Corporation and other government departments not only in Jalandhar but also in Ludhiana, Mohali and other states, including Gujarat.

Advertisement

The brothers were also reportedly engaged in running societies for outsourcing manpower.

Advertisement

Sources said Bajaj had funded several programmes of the Aam Aadmi Party and financially supported it during elections in the past, besides allegedly providing backend support. He was considered close to the party’s top leadership and was often seen attending its meetings.

Prior to the AAP government coming to power in Punjab, the Bajaj brothers were also reportedly close to leaders of political parties that were previously in power.

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was said to have visited their residence ahead of elections. They were also believed to have maintained close ties with Congress leaders during the previous regime.

Meanwhile, reacting to the raid, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the ED was once again targeting Hindu traders in Punjab through raids. He urged traders not to panic, adding that the AAP-led Punjab government stood with them in confronting the ED.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts