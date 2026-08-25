ED summons ex-Punjab CS Anurag Verma, re-summons IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar in Suntec City case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma to appear on August 31 and re-summoned Kanwal Preet Brar to appear on August 27 in its ongoing probe into the alleged scam involving Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited. Both IAS officers have been asked to appear at ED’s zonal office in Jalandhar on the respective dates.

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Brar, who had earlier appeared before ED on August 18, has been asked to bring additional documents related to the case. Verma, however, will appear before the agency for the first time. He is currently the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, but was heading Housing and Urban Development Department when the alleged irregularities took place.

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ED is probing the officials’ roles to determine whether rules were violated in the grant of change of land use and in unauthorised layout modifications allegedly made to benefit private builders.

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It has been alleged that, following the unauthorised layout modification, group housing sites in the mega-project Muirwoods Ecocity were transferred to Dhir Constructions, owned by Gaurav Dhir, after an application to transfer the sites to Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) was rejected.

There are also allegations that, in the Suntec City case, the builder was allegedly safeguarded by initiating action under Section 85 despite material misrepresentation that warranted action under Section 90 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act.

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It has also been observed that the policy was reversed in 2022, when Aman Arora, who is now the AAP Punjab president, was the Minister for Housing and Urban Development.