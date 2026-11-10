Edu Dept releases Rs 2.6 crore for competency-based worksheets

The Punjab School Education Department has released Rs 2.69 crore under the Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP) and Competency Enhancement Programme (CEP) of Samagra Shiksha for students of classes IX to XII in non-PM Shri government schools across the state.

According to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a total of Rs 2,69,28,600 has been allocated for printing and photocopying competency-based worksheets in mathematics, science, social science, English, Punjabi and Hindi. The funds will cover 5,38,572 students across all 23 districts, with an allocation of Rs 50 per student.

Ludhiana has received the highest allocation of around Rs 30.14 lakh for 60,297 students, followed by Amritsar, which has been allocated over Rs 22.04 lakh for 44,099 students.

As per SCERT guidelines, a five-member committee will be constituted in each school to ensure transparent utilisation of the funds. The committee will comprise the school head, three senior teachers or lecturers and a member of the School Management Committee (SMC).

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To facilitate students’ preparation for annual examinations, the department has made the worksheets available through QR codes. The printing process will be monitored by District Education Officers, DIET faculty and special teams from the headquarters.

School heads have been directed to submit utilisation certificates by October 30 and upload details of expenditure on the Parbandh portal by November 5.