Edu group launches free bus travel for pupils

Jalandhar, May 20
A special gift of free bus service has been announced by St Soldier Group of Institutions. Group chairman Anil Chopra, vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said institution’s goal has always been to make education accessible to the masses.
Keeping this in view, this year for the students of all the college of St Soldier such as BTech, paramedical, polytechnic diploma, physiotherapy, pharmacy, IT, MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA, law, journalism and mass communication, fashion designing, hotel management, teacher education, degree courses, nursing can access bus service absolutely free from all routes such as Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Tanda, Nakodar, Amritsar, Beas, Kapurthala, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Bhogpur, Kartarpur, etc., to the campus.
Chopra said this would give a huge financial benefit to students and their parents. Students would only have to enroll their names in the principal’s office to take advantage of the scheme. He said along with old students, the newly admitted students would also get this benefit.
