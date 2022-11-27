Edu institutes observe Constitution Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

Constitution Day was observed in the city on

Saturday. The Department of Political Science, in collaboration with the Department of Student Welfare of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, celebrated the Constitution Day with enthusiasm. On the occasion, the students took a pledge to promote brotherhood and unity in the country.

The Constitution Day celebrations are a tribute to the legends who had worked tirelessly to gift the nation the Constitution. — Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner

During the celebration, a poster-making and slogan-writing competitions was organised in which students from all streams participated with full zeal and enthusiasm. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi emphasised the importance of Constitution and reminded the students that the Constitution only gives people the right to pursue but you have to catch it yourself, so we have to stand for our own rights.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, also celebrated the Constitution Day as per the guidelines of the Assistant Director of Youth Services, Kapurthala. To mark the day on which the Constitution of India was adopted, a seminar on Samvidhan Diwas was organised.

Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa conducted a poster-making competition. The students and teachers took an oath to protect the Constitution. Randhawa remembered the sacrifice that took place in the formation and implementation of the Constitution of India. Students held a constructive discussion on our constitutional duties. The seminar filled those in attendance with a sense of pride and patriotism.

DAV University on Friday also commemorated the 73rd Constitution Day to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. The function was held under the aegis of the School of Law and Legal Studies, DAV University.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said that the Constitution Day celebrations were a tribute to the legends who had worked tirelessly to gift the nation the Constitution. He noted that the Constitution of India formally came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is celebrated as the Republic Day of India. He also pointed out to the students the Indian Constitution is the longest-written constitution in the world.

Dr Kamaljeet Kaur Sidhu, the Dean of the School of Law and Legal studies, said in her address, “The Constitution has provided the citizens with rights, responsibilities and duties.” She stressed that the citizens must perform their duties and responsibilities well.

Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar noted that the Indian Constitution is important for democracy. University Executive Director, Rajan Gupta suggested that the public should be made aware of the provisions of the Constitution.