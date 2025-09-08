DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Education officer gives study material to flood victim kids

Education officer gives study material to flood victim kids

Encourages children to continue their studies
article_Author
Our Correspondent
kapurthala, Updated At : 04:50 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Lalita Arora visited the relief camps set up in flood-affected areas.

Advertisement

Deputy District Education Officer, Elementary Education, Amandeep Sharma, District Coordinator, Text Books, Rajneesh Kumar Guliani, were also with her. She reached a relief centre set up in Government High School Miani in Tanda, where many families have taken shelter. She met people and listened to their problems and gave information about the efforts being made by the administration. Among the families living in the relief camp, she especially encouraged the students of Government Middle School, Abdullahpur.

Giving the message of keeping the flame of education burning even in adverse circumstances like flood, Arora presented books, copies, pens and other educational material to children. Encouraging the children, he said they should learn from these adverse circumstances and work harder.

Advertisement

“No matter how many challenges come in life, if you have the passion to study and progress in your mind, no difficulty can stop you”, said Amandeep Sharma.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts