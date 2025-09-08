Education officer gives study material to flood victim kids

District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Lalita Arora visited the relief camps set up in flood-affected areas.

Deputy District Education Officer, Elementary Education, Amandeep Sharma, District Coordinator, Text Books, Rajneesh Kumar Guliani, were also with her. She reached a relief centre set up in Government High School Miani in Tanda, where many families have taken shelter. She met people and listened to their problems and gave information about the efforts being made by the administration. Among the families living in the relief camp, she especially encouraged the students of Government Middle School, Abdullahpur.

Giving the message of keeping the flame of education burning even in adverse circumstances like flood, Arora presented books, copies, pens and other educational material to children. Encouraging the children, he said they should learn from these adverse circumstances and work harder.

“No matter how many challenges come in life, if you have the passion to study and progress in your mind, no difficulty can stop you”, said Amandeep Sharma.