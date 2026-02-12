DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Education Dept staff to take mass leave on Feb 17

Education Dept staff to take mass leave on Feb 17

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:33 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Employees working under the Punjab Education Department have expressed resentment against the government over the proposed reduction of their salaries from Rs 50,000 to Rs 19,000 despite completing 20 years of service.

Advertisement

Providing information in this regard, District leader Sanjeev Kumar of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Clerical Employees Union and Varun Jain, leader of the Data Entry Operators Union, stated that despite repeated assurances from the government, neither have orders been issued to regularise them from April 1, 2018, nor has the decision to reduce their salaries been withdrawn.

Advertisement

They said that employees will go on mass leave on February 17 and gherao Education Bhawan in Mohali and the DPI office. If no concrete action is taken on their demands even after that, a protest march towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh will also be organised.

Advertisement

They further stated that the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had decided on September 8, 2025, to regularise office employees working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Following this, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also issued clear directions to officials of the Education Department. However, even after six months, the files are still lying pending on departmental tables.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts