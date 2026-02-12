Education Dept staff to take mass leave on Feb 17

Employees working under the Punjab Education Department have expressed resentment against the government over the proposed reduction of their salaries from Rs 50,000 to Rs 19,000 despite completing 20 years of service.

Advertisement

Providing information in this regard, District leader Sanjeev Kumar of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Clerical Employees Union and Varun Jain, leader of the Data Entry Operators Union, stated that despite repeated assurances from the government, neither have orders been issued to regularise them from April 1, 2018, nor has the decision to reduce their salaries been withdrawn.

Advertisement

They said that employees will go on mass leave on February 17 and gherao Education Bhawan in Mohali and the DPI office. If no concrete action is taken on their demands even after that, a protest march towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh will also be organised.

Advertisement

They further stated that the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had decided on September 8, 2025, to regularise office employees working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Following this, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also issued clear directions to officials of the Education Department. However, even after six months, the files are still lying pending on departmental tables.