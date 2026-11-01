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Home / Jalandhar / Educationist inspiring next generation through community service events

Educationist inspiring next generation through community service events

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:05 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal with students at a community centric initiative.
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Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and educationist, has continued to undertake a series of community-focused initiatives under his Seva Sankalp programme, focusing on social welfare, education, community development, youth engagement and nation-building.

Through Seva Sankalp, Dr Mittal has organised and supported several initiatives, including Seva Sushasan Vikas, which brought together diplomats, dharmagurus and members of the community to encourage dialogue on development and public service. Other initiatives include Aashirwad Ka Dhaga – Seva Sankalp, Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang, and an Innovation Marathon, aimed at promoting community participation, creativity and innovation. The programme has also covered educational and youth-focused activities. An elocution and painting competition, ‘Mere Sapno Ka Bharat’, was organised at St Joseph’s School, providing students with an opportunity to express their vision for the country. A blood donation camp was also organised at Lovely Professional University as part of the initiative. Community welfare and local infrastructure development have remained key components of these efforts. Under the MPLAD Fund, Rs 1.5 crore was allocated for the development of two cremation grounds — Rs 1 crore for the project at Deep Nagar Cantonment and Rs 50 lakh for the one at Model Town.

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Seva Sankalp has also included direct community outreach activities, such as the distribution of blankets in Ram Bagh, to provide support to people in need. These efforts reflect an approach that addresses both immediate requirements and long-term community needs.

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Through these initiatives, Seva Sankalp aims to bring together social service, education, community development and public participation, with the broader objective of promoting inclusive development and making a meaningful contribution to society.

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