Educators discuss new TOEFL format for overseas aspirants

With a growing number of students from Punjab seeking higher education abroad, educators and representatives of the international education sector met in Jalandhar on Saturday to discuss English language proficiency tests required for overseas admissions and changing requirements for students.

The meeting held at hotel Sarovar Portico, also focused on the updated Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) Internet Based Test (iBT), an English proficiency test used by students applying to universities abroad.

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Karan Lalit, executive director of TOEFL, ETS, said, "The test duration has been reduced from around three hours to 90 minutes while the time taken to receive results has been cut from seven days to three days. The test is recognised in 160 countries and 13,000 international universities."

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The changes assume significance for students preparing applications for universities in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, where proof of English language proficiency is often part of the admission process.

The discussions covered the four skills assessed through the test including reading, listening, speaking and writing besides preparation strategies and changes in the testing process. Educators and counsellors also discussed the need to help students understand testing requirements and prepare more effectively rather than relying solely on coaching.

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The programme included a Teaching TOEFL Skills (TTS) training session for teachers and trainers, followed by a meeting of heads and representatives of institutions associated with the study abroad sector.

Officials said Punjab currently has six authorised TOEFL iBT test centres, while more centres are expected to be added to improve access for students.

The meeting comes amid sustained demand among Punjab students for overseas education with English proficiency scores remaining an important requirement for applications to foreign universities. The shorter testing time and quicker results could give students greater flexibility while completing admission and application formalities. The programme was organised by Educational Testing Service (ETS) which administers the TOEFL test.