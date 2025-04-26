Effigy of govt burnt

On the call of Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front, hundreds of workers of employees and pensioners of Garhshankar, under the leadership of Makhan Singh Wahidpuri, Jathedar Amrik Singh, Sham Sundar Kapoor and Sharmila Rani, blocked the Garhshankar-Anandpur Sahib road and burnt the effigy of the government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and raised strong slogans against the government.

The speakers strongly condemned the Chief Minister for repeatedly giving time to the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Front for talks and not holding a meeting after that. He said the front has been on the path of struggle for a long time to get its demands fulfilled. After a big protest by the front, the officials arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister, but as the date of the meeting approaches, the meeting is postponed on one pretext or the other. Employees and pensioners are feeling cheated by this behaviour of the government and they have a lot of anger towards the government. He said on May 1, the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation and the joint platform of public organisations will celebrate Labour Day in Garhshankar in which labourers and employees will participate in large numbers.