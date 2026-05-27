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Home / Jalandhar / Effigy of Union minister burnt over NEET paper leak

Effigy of Union minister burnt over NEET paper leak

Youth Cong seeks Pradhan's resignation

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:11 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Youth Congress workers burn the effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a protest against the NEET paper leak in Jalandhar on Wednesday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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The Youth Congress today organised a massive demonstration at District Congress Bhawan Chowk here against the NEET paper leak.

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During the protest, an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was burnt and slogans were raised against the BJP-led Central Government. The protest was led by Youth leaders Lucky Sandhu and Kamalpreet Dhaliwal from Phagwara. Hundreds of youth, including Agam Parashar, Hanny Dhaliwal, Maan Sharma, Pawan, Aman, Lambardar, and Sahil Arora, also participated.

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The protest began from Congress Bhawan, where a large number of Youth Congress workers and students gathered. The protesters raised slogans such as “Down with the anti-youth BJP government,” “Stop paper leaks,” “Stop playing with students’ future,” and “Dharmendra Pradhan resign.”

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Lucky Sandhu and Kamal Dhaliwal said the repeated incidents of paper leak in NEET and several other national examination from 2021 to 2026 prove that the BJP government has failed to keep the country’s education system secure and transparent. Millions of students study day and night dreaming of a better future, but the paper mafia and corrupt system are destroying their hard work. They further alleged that four youths ended their lives due to this distress, for which the BJP government and the Education Minister are responsible.

The leaders demanded a fair investigation into the NEET paper leak case under the supervision of the Supreme Court, strict action against the paper leak mafia, complete transparency in the examination system, and the immediate resignation of Pradhan on moral grounds.

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