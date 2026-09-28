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Home / Jalandhar / Efforts on to bring Pak hockey team to Jalandhar: Nitin Kohli

Efforts on to bring Pak hockey team to Jalandhar: Nitin Kohli

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:21 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli inspects the ongoing construction work at Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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Efforts are still underway to bring the Pakistan hockey team to Jalandhar for the upcoming tournament, Punjab Hockey president Nitin Kohli said while speaking about the uncertainty surrounding the team’s participation.

“I am going to watch the semi-finals and finals of hockey in Japan and, when I go, I will try to ensure that the Pakistan team can come here and play. It will give a boost to the youth and hockey here,” Kohli said.

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Kohli was speaking during a visit to the Burlton Park, where he inspected the ongoing construction and development work being carried out at the venue.

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Responding to question about the Pakistan team’s participation in Jalandhar on November 1, Kohli said efforts were continuing to facilitate its participation.

He also said preparations for hosting the tournament were progressing as planned. More than 230 rooms in various hotels have been booked for players from the six participating teams, he said.

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“The work related to VIP and players’ entry and media arrangements has been completed,” Kohli added.

The Surjit Hockey Stadium is undergoing a major revamp as part of an estimated Rs 18-crore project. The redevelopment includes the construction of an umpire room, VIP hall, Chief Minister’s lounge, dining areas and a medical room.

Players will also have access to a new goalkeeper storage facility, technical dugouts and upgraded changing rooms. To facilitate smooth television coverage of the matches, new broadcast and production rooms, along with a dedicated media centre, are also being set up.

The ongoing work is aimed at upgrading the stadium’s infrastructure and ensuring that it is equipped to host the tournament and accommodate players, officials, media and spectators.

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