Efforts on to have treatment plants in all cities: PPCB official

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

The Punjab Pollution Control Board celebrated the World Environment Day at Kuantum Paper Limited, Saila Khurd village in Garhshankar tehsil of Hoshiarpur yesterday.

Krunesh Garg, chief environmental engineer, inaugurated the tertiary treatment plant installed by Kuantum Paper to further improve the quality of treated effluent and two fogging guns to control the dust emissions in raw material crushing area and fuel/fly ash storage area of the industry.

While addressing the gathering, Garg said the state government was making efforts to provide municipal sewage treatment plants in each city and town to treat its domestic waste water. Presently about 80 per cent of the domestic waste water generated in Punjab is being treated in existing STPs and to treat the remaining domestic waste water the work for installation of new STPs is under progress.

He appealed the gathering to stop using plastic in their day to day life to achieve the theme ‘Beat plastic pollution’ and to adopt 75 points of Mission Life, a flagship programme of the Central government.

Prizes were distributed among the wining students of the painting competition arranged by Kuantum Paper. Jute bags were distributed to the gathering as a symbol to eradicate use of plastic carry bags and the plantation drive was also carried out by planting trees. Pledge of Mission Life was also taken by the gathering during the function for adopting eco-friendly habits to save environment. The nursery developed by Kuantum Paper for developing and distributing plants to public for increasing green cover of area nearby industry was visited and appreciated by the chief guest.

Arun Kakkar, senior environmental engineer, Jalandhar, Pooja Sharma, environmental engineer, Hoshiarpur, Satyajeet Singh, environmental engineer, zonal office, Jalandhar, Sandeep Gupta, scientific officer, zonal lab, Jalandhar, Jatinder Kumar, assistant environmental engineer, Hoshiarpur, and employees of Kuantum Paper along with their family members were present.