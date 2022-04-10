Eight booked for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked eight persons for kidnapping and confining a woman, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, snatching cash and rioting. IO Jaspal Singh said the accused have been identified as Aakash of Phul village and his seven unidentified accomplices. Loveprit Singh of Basant Colony, Lohian Khas, said the accused barged into his house on March 20 late at night and tried to kidnap his wife Paramjit Kaur and when he opposed, the accused attacked him and snatched his smartphone, a silver chain, Rs18,000 and threatened him and threw his wife in a vehicle and fled away. The IO said a case under Sections 346, 323, 506 and 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered. OC

15 booked for murder attempt

Nurmahal: The police have booked fifteen persons on the charge of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, and rioting.The investigating officer (IO) Manjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhjindar alias Kashhu, Manny, Manga, and Bablu residents of Bhandal Himmat village,Sandip a resident of Chuheki village, and their ten unidentified accomplices. Balvir Chand, a resident of Bhandal Himmat village, complained to the police that the accused barged into his hair-cutting shop and attacked him and his colleagues with sharp-edged weapons with the intention to kill them and seriously injured them and ransacked his motorcycle. The IO said a case under Sections 307(Attempt to murder) 323,324(Voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons) 427(Mischief) 148 and 149(Rioting) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.