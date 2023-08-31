Eight booked on charge of kidnapping, extortion

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 30

The Lohian Khas police have booked eight persons on the charge of house trespass, kidnapping, extortion, mischief, criminal intimidation and committing the crime with common intention.

Investigating Officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Arpat Singh, a resident of Karamjit Pur village in Kapurthala, his son Davinder Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Mandiala village under the Mehat Pur police station, his son Kamal and their four unidentified accomplices.

Simranjit Singh, a resident of Jako Pur village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on August 7, attacked him and his wife, kidnapped him, smashed CCTV cameras and stole his vehicle and tractor. He said financial dealing was the reason behind the attack.

The investigating officer said a case under Section 452 (house trespass), 365 (kidnapping), 384 (punishment for extortion), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing a crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara