Home / Jalandhar / Eight nabbed in two-day anti-gangster drive

Eight nabbed in two-day anti-gangster drive

Drugs also seized

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
As part of the ongoing special campaign against gangsters and criminal elements, the police headed by SP Madhvi Sharma have carried out an intensive crackdown, leading to the arrest of eight persons in various criminal cases over two days, besides seizing narcotic capsules and taking action against hooliganism.

Madhvi said on January 20, police teams led by DSP Bharat Bhushan rounded up 15 suspicious persons during checking.

Two wanted accused were arrested in connection with cases registered in Phagwara and Rawalpindi. The arrested accused were identified as Sahil Thapar, alias Crispy, resident of Hadiabad Balmiki Mohalla, Phagwara and Karan Rall of Pashta, Rawalpindi.

Police teams on January 21 rounded up 19 more individuals across the subdivision. As a result, five additional wanted accused were arrested in Phagwara and Rawalpindi.

Among those arrested was Jagdeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Baba Gadia, Phagwara and Vishal Shaily of Mehli Gate, Phagwara with 400 pregabalin capsules and 15 intoxicating tablets alprazolam.

In a separate action, the police arrested four accused Raja Singh, alias Raju, Gurpreet Singh, alias Bobby, Manpreet Singh, and Arjan Singh, all residents of village Harbanspur

Additionally, Naresh Bangar, alias Nesha, of village Thakkarki, was arrested in a case of hooliganism.

