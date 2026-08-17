Eight-year-old Harnaaz felicitated for sporting achievements on I-Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, eight-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Kohli, who recently earned a place in the India Book of Records, was honoured by the Jalandhar administration for her outstanding achievements in sports at an early age.

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A Class III student, Harnaaz earned the record by spinning a hula hoop 50 times around her waist in just 25 seconds while remaining suspended from a rod.

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The award was presented to Harnaaz Kaur by Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, Police Commissioner Satinder Singh and AAP leader Nitin Kohli. The honour on the special occasion of Independence Day marked a proud and memorable moment for Harnaaz and her family.

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Besides her achievements in hula hoop, Harnaaz has also made a mark in skating. She has participated in skating competitions and won 18 medals so far, including 12 gold medals.

Along with her sporting achievements, Harnaaz is also working to encourage children to stay away from excessive mobile and screen usage and become more active in sports.